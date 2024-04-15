Chicago White Sox Reinstate Eloy Jiménez from Injured List

Eloy Jiménez of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates on opening day at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28, 2024.

Jiménez didn’t want to put a number to how close he felt to 100%, but said, “I feel like I can play like this and help the team.” “He’s ready to come back and from our perspective, his live BP the other day was enough for him,” Grifol said. “He’s been taking good rounds of batting practice. He saw about 25 or 30 pitches from Brebbia the other day and at some point, you have to get in there and start seeing pitches in real games.”“I’ve been running the bases, hitting, and I feel good,” Jiménez said.The Sox officially called up starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, who made his major-league debut Monday.

