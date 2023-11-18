Chicago White Sox face challenges after a difficult season

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz stared back at a few dozen reporters on a Zoom call after informing them top prospect Colson Montgomery doesn’t have to worry about making the team out of spring training. No one had any more questions and no one was stopping the Zoom. Getz wasn’t sure exactly what to do. 'Are we at the point where we just do a stare-down?' Getz asked reporters.
I was prepared to take over as emergency moderator, but the White Sox media relations man got back on the screen after his Wi-Fi returned, saving the day. It has been that kind of a year for the White Sox, who never found a low point that couldn’t get even lower. The recent exodus by broadcaster Jason Benetti to the Detroit Tigers booth was just the latest blow, coming off a season so horrible that Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf admitted he wouldn’t watch the games on his DVR if the Sox lost. The team lost 101 games, so he missed some of Benetti’s finest moments
