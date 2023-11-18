Chicago White Sox face challenges after a difficult season

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz stared back at a few dozen reporters on a Zoom call after informing them top prospect Colson Montgomery doesn’t have to worry about making the team out of spring training. No one had any more questions and no one was stopping the Zoom. Getz wasn’t sure exactly what to do. 'Are we at the point where we just do a stare-down?' Getz asked reporters.

I was prepared to take over as emergency moderator, but the White Sox media relations man got back on the screen after his Wi-Fi returned, saving the day. It has been that kind of a year for the White Sox, who never found a low point that couldn’t get even lower. The recent exodus by broadcaster Jason Benetti to the Detroit Tigers booth was just the latest blow, coming off a season so horrible that Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf admitted he wouldn’t watch the games on his DVR if the Sox lost. The team lost 101 games, so he missed some of Benetti’s finest moments





🏆 8. chicagotribune » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago White Sox News, Scores, Roster, Schedule & Rumors - Chicago TribuneThe latest Chicago White Sox news, scores and highlights from the Chicago Tribune. Read the latest Chicago White Sox stories, injury reports, roster moves, rumors, schedule, fan views, view photos, watch videos and more.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox hire Marcus Thames as their hitting coachThe Chicago White Sox hired Marcus Thames as their hitting coach Tuesday, luring him from a similar job with the Los Angeles Angels. Thames joins manager Pedro Grifol’s staff after spending last season in that role with Los Angeles. The Angels finished third in the AL with 231 homers.

Source: AP - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox hire Marcus Thames as their hitting coachMarcus Thames was hired Tuesday as their hitting coach of the Chicago White Sox, who lured him from a similar job with the Los Angeles Angels.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox lose another veteran as announcer Jason Benetti leaves for the Detroit Tigers TV boothJason Benetti has fled the Chicago White Sox booth to broadcast Detroit Tigers games.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti moving to Detroit for TV play-by-playLongtime Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Detroit where he will become the TV play-by-play voice of the Tigers. Detroit announced Benetti's hiring Thursday. Benetti had been part of the White Sox booth since 2016 and took over as lead announcer when Ken “Hawk” Harrelson retired in 2019.

Source: AP - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Silver Slugger Awards announced for Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr., Cubs’ Cody BellingerChicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was named an AL Silver Slugger Award winner on Thursday. Cody Bellinger, who had a tremendous bounce-back season with the Cubs, won in the NL utility player category.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »