Chicago Veterinarian Facing Child Pornography Charges Appears in Court

A Chicago veterinarian facing multiple charges, including distributing child pornography , appeared in court on Thursday. Adam Stafford King, 39, is an animal eye specialist who most recently worked at a clinic in Avondale. Attorneys for King entered a "not guilty" plea in court this afternoon. He remains in custody following his arrest last month, stemming from a months-long FBI investigation.

During the investigation, the FBI allegedly discovered disturbing conversations on Telegram, an encrypted messaging service, where King is accused of sharing videos of children being sexually abused. Through that platform, King is also accused of detailing plans to sexually assault his unborn child, whom he was expecting with his husband through a surrogate. According to the Chicago Tribune, King was donning an orange jumpsuit in court today and waved to his parents as he entered the gallery. The paper also reports that King did not speak during the hearing

