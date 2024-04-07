Chicago Transit Authority to Add More Rail Services and Operators

The Chicago Transit Authority announced that it will add more rail services and updates throughout the spring and summer. The new schedules for spring will go into effect starting Sunday. In addition, new rail operators will be added to those services as they complete the required training in the coming months.

'These new operators will be filling trips that will help us achieve our previously stated goal of providing increased service along the Red, Green, Brown, Purple, and Blue (O'Hare Branch) lines during peak travel periods,' CTA said in a statement. The CTA says it plans to train up to 200 new operators this year — twice the number compared to last year. So far, 67 are currently in training and are expected to begin qualifying for rail operator status over the next three months. More are expected to be trained through the summer. The CTA says it hopes to restore rail service to pre-pandemic levels

Chicago Transit Authority Rail Services Rail Operators Spring Summer Schedules Training Peak Travel Periods

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Transit Authority Implements Dynamic Schedule to Boost Rail ServiceThe Chicago Transit Authority is implementing a dynamic schedule to boost the frequency of rail service and address complaints of inadequate L service. More trains will be added immediately, with the ability to add more as new operators are trained. Up to 67 rail operators are expected to be added over the spring and summer.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Transit groups rally for more Metro Ambassadors and less armed policeTransit activists rallied for safety at LA Metro, asking for more Transit Ambassadors, not more police.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Union boss calls for National Guard, bag checks on Chicago transit system, like in New York'We know for a fact on the bus, people get on with weapons. ... So a bag check is more than welcome to me,' said Keith Hill, president of the CTA's largest worker union.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Union boss calls for National Guard rollout on Chicago's transit systemThe head of the largest union of Chicago transit workers said he would welcome Illinois National Guard members conducting bag checks on trains and buses in the Windy City to help boost security and make the system safer.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

CBS2 Chicago TV Schedule - CBS ChicagoCatch your favorite shows on WBBM-TV CBS2 Chicago.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago parks group expresses ‘frustration' at Chicago Bears' stadium planA preservation group known for protecting lakefront land and parks in Chicago has responded to news that the Chicago Bears could stay in the city and build a…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »