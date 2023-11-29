Chicago Transit Authority Faces Hiring Crisis

Creating an unusually competitive job market has led to high attrition rates among bus and rail operators. Mass resignations during the pandemic, along with an average ten years older than the rest of American workers, have contributed to the existing attrition rates. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is facing a crisis as it struggles to hire and retain enough operators to deliver reliable and frequent service.

The CTA has increased starting wages, partnered with Olive-Harvey College to help job candidates obtain a commercial learner's permit, and offered hiring bonuses to compete with the private sector





Chicago_Reader » / 🏆 447. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTA Blue Line thieves sought by Chicago policeChicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of robbing a CTA rider last month in the Loop.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Kennedy crash disrupts CTA Blue Line service, inbound rush hour traffic on NW SideCTA Blue Line service and traffic on Chicago's Northwest Side was disrupted Wednesday morning after a crash, Chicago fire and CTA officials said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

NTSB Investigates Crash on CTA Yellow Line Train in ChicagoFederal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Chicago to investigate a crash on a CTA Yellow Line train that left everyone onboard injured. At least eight people have been released from the hospital. NTSB investigators met with CTA leaders and local officials at the scene for a debriefing.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Transit Authority Faces Challenges in Adapting to Changing Commuter PatternsThe Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is facing challenges in adapting to changing commuter patterns due to the pandemic and work-from-home revolution. The recent incident involving a Yellow Line train and snowplow equipment has raised concerns about the safety of the transit system. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the accident.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox News, Scores, Roster, Schedule & Rumors - Chicago TribuneThe latest Chicago White Sox news, scores and highlights from the Chicago Tribune. Read the latest Chicago White Sox stories, injury reports, roster moves, rumors, schedule, fan views, view photos, watch videos and more.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago City Council approves putting Bring Chicago Home referendum on March 2024 ballotTuesday the Chicago City Council approved a binding referendum, called Bring Chicago Home, which will appear on the March 2024 ballot and is designed to fight homelessness.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »