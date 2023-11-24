Chicago Transit Authority Faces Challenges in Adapting to Changing Commuter Patterns

Anyone glancing at a Chicago Transit Authority train map can see that practically all routes lead to the Loop, a legacy of the days when downtown office commuters were by far the most important — and predictable — riders. Now that the pandemic and work-from-home revolution have scrambled the map, the CTA needs to think big to adapt. The transit agency unveiled its 2024 budget last month, seeking a 9.2% increase in spending.
As for big, bold ideas, it’s closer to 0%, unless you think a new customer-service chatbot is going to somehow save the day. And the system always seems to be a heartbeat away from a crisis, as when a Yellow Line train struck equipment at the Howard Street Railyard last week, in an incident the National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy described Friday as “very serious.” The major accident, involving snowplow equipment moving in the same direction on the same track as the passenger train on the former Skokie Swift line, left 38 people injured, three of them critically. Many questions remain and the NTSB is investigatin
