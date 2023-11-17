Chicago to Issue Notices for Migrants to Vacate Shelters

Chicago will begin issuing notices on Friday for migrants at city-run shelters to vacate the premises within 60 days, in a new policy Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said reflects the city’s fast-dwindling capacity for its thousands of new arrivals. The strategy change comes after the mayor teased a new direction earlier this week for his administration’s migrant response, following months of pressure to rein in exorbitant spending on shelters and other costs.

It’s a tacit admission there are limits to Chicago’s status as a welcoming, sanctuary city. But his team has cast the shift as an urgent measure to ensure those currently camped outside of or on the floors of Chicago police stations while awaiting shelter space will get a bed before the cold sets in. In addition to the new shelter limits, the city will also begin cracking down on what Johnson’s administration described as “rogue buses” of migrants and beefing up personnel at their initial landing spots to encourage them to go elsewhere, the mayor’s office sai

