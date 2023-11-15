Chicago Theater Guide: 10 Festive Shows to See This Holiday Season

Good morning, Chicago. There’s no better time to get out and support Chicago theater than the festive season, when warm holiday performances abound. Theater critic Chris Jones has 10 suggestions, all with seasonal themes. Some are new this year but many are seasonal favorites that he heartily recommends. And if none of these float your holiday boat, there also are lots of non-holiday shows on offer.

And whether you’re a staunch “Christmas Carol” traditionalist or looking for off-color holiday humor, our guide has concerts and shows that’ll appeal to all stripes. Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day. Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition House Speaker Mike Johnson avoids questions as he walks to his office after a vote on legislation to keep federal funding flowing into early 2024 on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Nov. 14, 202

United States Headlines Read more: CHİCAGOTRİBUNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: ‘The Choir of Man’ heads to Chicago’s Apollo TheaterThis show bills itself partly as a 90-minute theater piece, partly as a concert and partly as a party.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

NBCDFW: Investing in Theater: London's West End as a Testing Ground'London feels relatively safer': one theater expert explains how investment in the sector works and how London's West End is used as a testing ground for its New York counterpart.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: RSVLTS Debuts Disney Holiday Collection with Festive Assortment of ShirtsRSVLTS has launched its latest button-down collection, the Disney Holiday Collection, featuring a festive assortment of shirts inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang. The collection includes designs showcasing hanging ornaments, holiday celebrations, snow fun, and Hanukkah festivities.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

NYAMNEWS: Attend the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards Celebrating Black Theater ExcellenceGet the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected. Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years. Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox! Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! There is nothing more joyous and rewarding than attending the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards which recognize excellence in Black theater. This year the awards will take place on Monday, November 20 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem, at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on the 6th floor

Source: NYAmNews | Read more »

HACKERNOON: Guide to Concurrency in React 18: How and WhyGuide to concurrency, CPU- and IO-bound components, and other interesting stuff. Finally, learn wtf deferred value is.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

NYMAG: A Local's Guide to Kansas City: The Best Places to VisitStealMyVacation: For her three-day birthday tour, nbcsnl cast member Heidi Gardner took 25 friends back home to Kansas City — where they ate pizza and barbecue, danced to a local marching band, and took a party bus to a foam party

Source: NYMag | Read more »