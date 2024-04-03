Chicago Symphony Orchestra Names New Music Director

And now there are four. The Chicago Symphony, arguably the supreme exemplar of American orchestral virtuosity, announced on Tuesday that Mäkelä will become its next music director in 2027, succeeding Riccardo Muti. Mäkelä explained in a press release that Chicago and Concertgebouw will eventually become his “main responsibilities,” but that he plans on returning to the Paris and Oslo orchestras “on a regular basis after my official tenures are completed.

” To quote Vince Lombardi: “What the hell’s going on out here?” Why has the classical-music world capitulated en masse to a relative novice? Explanations diverge. Some believe that Mäkelä is, in fact, a new god in the musical pantheon, deserving of whatever offers come his way. The writer and filmmaker Bruno Monsaingeon, who has made documentaries about Glenn Gould and Sviatoslav Richter and who recently devoted one to Mäkelä, calls him “very simply . . . the greatest conductor of the twenty-first centur

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewYorker / 🏆 90. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klaus Mäkelä, just 28, to become Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director in 2027Klaus Mäkelä has been hired to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since its start in 1891. A Finn who turned 28 in January, Mäkelä has had an astonishing rise in the music world.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Klaus Mäkelä, just 28, to become Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director in 2027Klaus Mäkelä was hired Tuesday to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since its start in 1891.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Klaus Mäkelä, just 28, to become Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director in 2027Klaus Mäkelä has been hired to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since its start in 1891.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Klaus Mäkelä, just 28, to become Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director in 2027Klaus Mäkelä has been hired to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since its start in 1891.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Chicago Symphony Orchestra names Klaus Mäkelä as new music directorMäkelä, 28, will become the youngest person to ever hold the position in the ensemble's 133-year history.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Klaus Makela, just 28, to become Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director in 2027Klaus Makela was hired Tuesday to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since its start in 1891.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »