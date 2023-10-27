Chicago slaying suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 37-year-old man who police say is a suspect in a Chicago slaying has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an Illinois state trooper during a traffic stop in Springfield.
Cristobal Santana’s initial Sangamon County Circuit Court appearance and detention hearing were held virtually Friday from a hospital, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said. Santana was hospitalized for injuries suffered during his arrest. He also was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.Education secretary praises Springfield after-school program during visit
Santana exited his vehicle and “proceeded to discharge multiple rounds of ammunition in the direction of” the trooper, according to a petition filed with the court. When Santana’s gun became inoperable he began to beat the trooper in the head and face, the petition continued. headtopics.com
The trooper was shot at least twice in the leg and suffered severe head injuries. His in-car camera and surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex recorded the attack, according to the petition.
Santana fled but was captured about 2 a.m. Wednesday during a search by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. The Associated Press was unable Friday night to leave a phone message with the Sangamon County Public Defender’s office seeking comment on Santana’s behalf. The office was closed. headtopics.com
State police and Chicago police did not provide details of the Chicago slaying Santana is a suspect in,told WLS-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times that the suspect in the woman’s fatal shooting Sunday night had been arrested.
Lopez, 37, was shot outside her home in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Chicago police had said she was shot at least 10 times after being approached by a man she knew who was in a dark-colored SUV.Springfield is about 210 miles (335 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. headtopics.com