Chicago slaying suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 37-year-old man who police say is a suspect in a Chicago slaying has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an Illinois state trooper during a traffic stop in Springfield.

Cristobal Santana’s initial Sangamon County Circuit Court appearance and detention hearing were held virtually Friday from a hospital, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said. Santana was hospitalized for injuries suffered during his arrest. He also was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.Education secretary praises Springfield after-school program during visit

Santana exited his vehicle and “proceeded to discharge multiple rounds of ammunition in the direction of” the trooper, according to a petition filed with the court. When Santana’s gun became inoperable he began to beat the trooper in the head and face, the petition continued. headtopics.com

The trooper was shot at least twice in the leg and suffered severe head injuries. His in-car camera and surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex recorded the attack, according to the petition.

Santana fled but was captured about 2 a.m. Wednesday during a search by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. The Associated Press was unable Friday night to leave a phone message with the Sangamon County Public Defender’s office seeking comment on Santana’s behalf. The office was closed. headtopics.com

State police and Chicago police did not provide details of the Chicago slaying Santana is a suspect in,told WLS-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times that the suspect in the woman’s fatal shooting Sunday night had been arrested.

Lopez, 37, was shot outside her home in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Chicago police had said she was shot at least 10 times after being approached by a man she knew who was in a dark-colored SUV.Springfield is about 210 miles (335 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Chicago man charged after allegedly shooting Illinois State Police trooper in SpringfieldA Chicago man who allegedly shot an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder. Read more ⮕

Illinois man sentenced for firing shots at North Chicago police officersAn Illinois man was sentenced this week to nearly 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for firing multiple shots at police last year. Read more ⮕

Illinois Congressman sends out survey asking for feedback on Chicago migrant situationCongressman Danny K. Davis released a survey Wednesday requesting feedback from his constitutions regarding migrant issues in the Chicago area. Read more ⮕

3 in custody after CPD chase near Northeastern Illinois University spurred by Chicago shots firedNortheastern Illinois University on Chicago's Northwest Side was briefly locked down after reports of shots fired nearby. Read more ⮕

Pritzker heading to Chicago suburb to unveil Illinois-made EV chargerPritzker heading to Chicago suburb to unveil Illinois-made EV charger Read more ⮕

Woman, girl arrested after police chase ends near University of Illinois Chicago campusWoman, girl arrested after police chase ends near University of Illinois Chicago campus Read more ⮕