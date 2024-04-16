Chicago Sky Select LSU Star Angel Reese in 2024 WNBA Draft

The Chicago Sky were not done grabbing star forwards in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as they selected LSU star Angel Reese seventh overall on Monday night. This pick comes after Chicago took South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso No. 3 overall. Reese’s stardom skyrocketed after transferring from Maryland to LSU for the 2022-23 season. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM She averaged a double-double with 23 points and 15.

4 rebounds per game over 33 contests. As she fought back tears after hearing her name being called, Reese expressed her excitement to play with Cardoso, who she said she’s been competing against since high school. Reese is also happy to be coached by Teresa Weatherspoon, the Sky’s new head coach and a Hall of Famer who played for the New York Liberty since the beginning of the WNBA.

Chicago Sky Angel Reese LSU 2024 WNBA Draft Star Forwards NCAA Tournament National Title

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LSU's Kim Mulkey posts proud message for Angel Reese after Reese declares for WNBA DraftWith Angel Reese declaring for the WNBA Draft, her legendary tenure at LSU is over, prompting a proud media post from head coach Kim Mulkey.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

2024 WNBA Draft: Chicago Sky select Angel Reese with No. 7 overall pickWith their second first round pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Sky selected one of the best rebounders in college basketball.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Angel Reese, LSU brush off distractions in comeback win over Middle TennesseeAngel Reese's 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Flau'Jae Johnson's 21 points, helped third-seeded LSU pull away for an 83-56, second-round victory over No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

LSU star Angel Reese waves goodbye to Middle Tennessee State player who fouled outLSU Tigers star Angel Reese waved goodbye to a Middle Tennessee State player who fouled out of their NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game on Sunday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NCAA women best men in star powerThe women have bonafide superstars in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

How Angel Reese's fire ignites LSU's March Madness missionLSU's hopes for a repeat national championship could depend on whether Angel Reese can find the right blend of fire and fun.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »