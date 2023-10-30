Chicago shootings: At least 35 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

Chicago police are questioning a suspect in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in the North Lawndale neighborhood.At least 35 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said Monday morning.wounding 15 people while shooting into a crowd at a gathering early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhoodThe suspect allegedly fired shots into a crowd of people at about 1 a.m. in the 1200-block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 100-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.About 9:50 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the 6000-block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.
Officers responding to a call of shots fire at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12000-block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said. headtopics.com
An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in critical condition, officials said. A second man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger where he was listed in good condition.
Witnesses said it happened around 12:20 a.m. as both the victim and the alleged shooter were getting off the boat in the 600-block of East Grand Avenue. "As we were leaving, we heard four or five different shots. We didn't see anything, unfortunately," Brendan Bowler said. headtopics.com