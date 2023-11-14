Chicago's status as a sanctuary city at risk amid migrant crisis

As efforts to weaken or repeal Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city gain steam amid the crisis posed by the arrival of nearly 21,000 migrants in the city from Texas, a coalition of community groups warned members of the Chicago City Council that the push could put longtime Chicago residents at risk of deportation and in deep peril if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

A key vote by the Chicago City Council’s Rules Committee could come as soon as Thursday on a measure that would ask voters during the March primary whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city. An alternate proposal backed by allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson would ask voters whether caps should be put on city aid for the migrants who have made their way to Chicago after fleeing economic collapse and rampant violence in central and South America and requesting asylum. Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city does not require it to encourage immigrants to move to Chicago nor does the Welcoming City ordinance obligate officials to use taxpayer funds to care for immigrants in Chicag

