Chicago Public School Cuts Leave Students with Lengthy Commute

Marissa Glesne and her son Laike have to commute 20 miles, via public transportation, since CPS cut their bus service last year. That is, until he tested into a CPS selective school called Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center. Her only hesitation was the location. They live on the Northwest Side, and the school is on the South Side. Initially, it was not a problem, because Laike was able to take district-funded transportation, with several other students.

“When they offered us buses, we were really excited.” Glesne said. “And the distance, we thought about it, but they offered buses.” Due to a national bus driver shortage, CPS got rid of Laike’s bus, along with buses for thousands of other students. The family is now left with that lengthy 20-mile commute, all via public transportation. “We walk probably about three blocks to Northwest Highway, and we catch the 68 bus which takes us about 12 minutes to the Blue Line,” Glesne explained





