Chicago Police Officers Fire Nearly 100 Shots During Traffic Stop, Killing One

Plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gun shots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured, according to graphic video footage a police oversight agency released Tuesday.

Chicago Police Officers Gun Shots Traffic Stop Death Injury Video Footage Oversight Agency

Chicago Police Officers Fire Nearly 100 Bullets in Fatal Traffic StopBody-camera footage released to the public shows a West Side traffic stop ending with Chicago police officers firing nearly 100 bullets, resulting in the death of a man who shot an officer in the wrist. The video's release has sparked immediate responses from city leaders.

