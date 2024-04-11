Chicago Police Officers Fire Nearly 100 Bullets in Fatal Traffic Stop

A West Side traffic stop ended last month with a group of Chicago police officers firing nearly 100 bullets, body-camera footage released to the public Tuesday showed, a barrage that killed a man who apparently first shot an officer in the wrist after he was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt.

At least three of the rounds were fired by police after the man, 26-year-old Dexter Reed, was lying unresponsive on a Humboldt Park street, the footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability showed. The video’s release prompted immediate responses from city leaders including Mayor Brandon Johnson, who called the scenes “deeply disturbing,” and “extremely painful and traumatic for many of our city’s residents.

Chicago Police Traffic Stop Shooting Body-Camera Footage Officers Bullets Death Mayor City Leaders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Videos show Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots over 41 seconds during fatal traffic stopPlainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gun shots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month. That's according to graphic video footage released Tuesday by a police oversight agency.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Videos show Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots over 41 seconds during fatal traffic stopPlainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gun shots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Videos show Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots over 41 seconds during fatal traffic stopPlainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gun shots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Videos show Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots over 41 seconds during fatal traffic stopPlainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gunshots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots in 41 seconds during deadly traffic stop, video showsVideo released of the Chicago traffic stop during which Dexter Reed was killed and an officer was injured shows that police fired nearly 100 shots in 41 seconds.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Chicago police fired nearly 100 shots over 41 seconds during fatal traffic stop: VIDEOPlainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gunshots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »