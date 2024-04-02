Chicago Police Department to Add New Helicopter to Fleet Ahead of Democratic National Convention

The Chicago Police Department has agreed to an $11 million contract with Bell Textron to add a new helicopter to its fleet ahead of the Democratic National Convention. The city will use federal grant money to purchase a Bell 429 twin-engine helicopter that will be delivered before the convention. This contract comes in addition to a $12 million deal with Bell to buy two single-engine Bell 407 helicopters by the end of the year.

The city's current fleet of helicopters will double from three to six with these new purchases

