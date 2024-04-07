Chicago Officials Issue Advisory on Upcoming Cicada Emergence

Chicago officials issued an advisory Friday about the upcoming cicada emergence alerting residents of what to expect. The spring emergence is set to mark a rare and historic moment as two broods emerge in parts of the U.S.. And with Brood XIII and Brood XIX both set to pop out of the ground simultaneously, Illinois will be in a unique position to witness the once-in-a-lifetime emergence.
Chicago officials said the emergence is expected sometime around late April through early June, but the city might not see as much of an impact. "Cicadas are typically more prevalent in areas undisturbed by new construction, utility work or other soil excavation," the The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) Bureau of Forestry said in the advisory."Because these types of locations are limited in Chicago, the Bureau of Forestry does not expect significant tree injury." Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly"New construction and soil excavation destroys cicada larva, and several 17-year cycles are required for them become reestablished, therefore communities with older homes may have more cicadas because the soil with the insect larva has been largely undisturbed," the advisory said.The department stressed that cicadas are"mostly harmless" but can impact younger tree growth, but the city is still planning to continue planting tree
