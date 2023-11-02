Chicago neighborhood pleads with city to do more about crime

'Now I don't know what to do about my son and our neighborhood,' said one woman, who said a group of thieves who held up her son at knifepoint. 'I want him to have a child that's safe – and we can't.'Another woman said she was targeted by armed robbers while pregnant. She said four men exited a vehicle – one with a semiautomatic weapon and the other with a handgun, both pointed at her.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSCHICAGO »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCCHICAGO: NBC Chicago to broadcast 4 Friday night Bulls, Blackhawks games this yearNBCUniversal Local Chicago has announced NBC 5 Chicago will be simulcasting four upcoming live Friday night NBC Sports Chicago games and surrounding game…

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: Chicago crime: Man killed after being shot multiple timesA man was fatally shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: Hate crime investigation launched after man shot with pellet gun on Chicago's West SideA hate crime investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

ABC7CHICAGO: CPD investigating alleged hate crime near police station where Chicago migrants taking shelterChicago police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on the city's West Side.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more ⮕

CBSCHICAGO: Stolen SUV crashes into Chicago business during attempted break-inPolice said the offenders were not able to enter the business.

Source: cbschicago | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: Chicago weather: Track Halloween snow across the area with live radarTuesday's forecast calls for waves of gusty snow showers and squalls in both the morning and afternoon, potentially snarling commutes and trick-or-treat…

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕