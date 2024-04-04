Chicago Medical Nonprofit Continues Aid Work in Gaza Despite Risks

Some humanitarian aid groups have paused their work in Gaza since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed 7 aid workers on April 1. However, one Chicago medical nonprofit with a team in Gaza told CBS 2 that it is imperative for them to stay and help. The World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers were in visibly marked cars and on an approved route to deliver food when they were hit with missiles several times.

They were in addition to the 32,000 Palestinians that have been killed since October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 'This is not the time to pull out ' Dr. John Kahler told CBS 2, co-founder of MedGlobal, a Chicago-based NGO that provides emergency response and health programs to areas in disaster. MedGlobal partners with the communities they serve, and has had a team of Palestinians working on the ground in Gaza since 2019. Dr. Kahler is one of many Chicago-area doctors who have traveled to Gaza since October

