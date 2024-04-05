Chicago Mayor Unveils Plan to Streamline Development Approval Process

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a new plan to streamline and speed up the housing and commercial development approval process in Chicago . The plan, called 'Cut the Tape', includes 100 recommendations to make changes within a year.

These changes aim to help developers overcome bureaucracy and start construction more quickly.

Chicago Mayor Development Approval Process Cut The Tape Streamline Speed Up Housing Commercial Construction Developers

