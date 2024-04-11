Chicago Mayor Seeks Additional $70 Million for Migrant Response

In an about-face, Mayor Brandon Johnson is now asking aldermen to approve using another $70 million in city funds to maintain this year’s migrant response . This week, the mayor’s office began briefing City Council members on plans to push through the item as a means to keep afloat the city’s costly response to the 38,000-plus asylum-seekers who have made their way to Chicago since 2022.

The mayor’s office declined to comment Wednesday, but sources familiar with the briefings said his team hopes to allocate the $70 million from previous city surpluses, similar to a budgetary trick his predecessor Lori Lightfoot introduced on her way out the mayor’s office last year. If approved by City Council, which Johnson’s administration hopes will happen as early as next week, the $70 million would augment $150 million already set aside in his 2024 budget for the migrant response. Johnson’s budget chair Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, confirmed the likelihood of the spending item facing a vote next week. The Budget Committee is set to meet Monday, ahead of the full council meeting Wednesday, though Ervin said he not seen legislation regarding the proposal yet. $150 million is an amount the mayor has long acknowledged would be inadequate, but he has also said it’s not incumbent on the city to shoulder so much of the burden. In February, state, county and city officials projected about $321 million would be needed to sustain the city’s migrant operation through the end of the yea

Chicago Mayor Aldermen Migrant Response City Funds City Council Budget Asylum-Seekers

