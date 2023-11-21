Chicago mayor clears asylum-seekers from crowded police station

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration cleared all asylum-seekers from the one of the city’s most crowded police stations over the weekend, a significant move that symbolizes his ongoing pivot on how to handle the humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.

The 18th District station at Division and Larrabee streets was “decompressed” Saturday as part of the city’s efforts to move the migrant population from police stations to brick-and-mortar shelters, Johnson’s spokesman Ronnie Reese said Monday. The action comes less than a week after the mayor rolled out a series of new protocols, including a 60-day shelter limit policy aimed at getting migrants to move to more permanent housing and plans to crack down on “rogue” buses that drop off asylum-seekers without the city knowing ahead of time. While some advocates for migrants applauded the effort to shift asylum-seekers out of the police stations, they also raised serious reservations the moves were setting up migrants to find themselves back out on the streets in mid-January due to the 60-day shelter polic





