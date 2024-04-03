Chicago Mayor Announces LaSalle Street Reimagined Initiative

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to move forward with the LaSalle Street Reimagined Initiative, which aims to convert four outdated office space buildings into residential apartments, with 30% of the units providing affordable housing.

The initiative was initially proposed in 2022 by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

