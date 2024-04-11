Chicago Man Struggles to Renew Driver's License Due to Decades-Old DUI Conviction

A Chicago man struggled to renew his Illinois driver's license due to a 1963 DUI conviction and a name error on his application. The 83-year-old man, Donald Martin, reached out to the ABC7 I-Team for help. He had been driving with his license for decades without any problems, but when he went to renew it in 2021, he was denied due to the decades-old violation.

The Illinois Secretary of State revealed that Martin never went through a required administrative hearing in 1963 and did not pay his license reinstatement fee. Martin had applied for a new license without his middle initial, which was different from his original license with the DUI conviction

Chicago Man Driver's License Renewal DUI Conviction Name Error Application Illinois Secretary Of State Administrative Hearing License Reinstatement Fee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after allegedly battering another man with a deadly weaponA Chicago man is accused of battering another man with a deadly weapon this week.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Man Charged with Beating Another Man on Chicago's South SideA 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after beating a 61-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Man Charged with Beating Another Man on Chicago's South SideA 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after beating a 61-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago man arrested after allegedly crashing into vehicle on I-55, killing 28-year-old manA Chicago man was arrested this week after crashing into a vehicle on Interstate 55 while under the influence of alcohol, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Naperville man sentenced for fatal DUI crashA Naperville man has learned his fate after driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed three people.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »