Chicago man sentenced to 70 years for separate murders of Lyft driver and Illinois man

Robert R. Simms III, 35, signed a plea deal in September admitting to murder and a habitual offender enhancement in each case. It called for 64 years for murder and six years on the enhancement. Simms was facing murder, robbery and arson charges in the Sept. 23, 2021, death of Lyft driver Glynon “Coach” Nelson, 38, of Crown Point. He was also charged in the Sept. 29, 2021, death of Nicholas Kowalski, 29, of Park Forest, Illinois. Court records allege he killed Kowalski while trying to rob him.

His disappearance for nearly two weeks was a “chaotic, helpless nightmare.” “I guess he shouldn’t have trusted someone he thought was a friend,” she told Simms. “I know in time I will forgive,” Toren said, “but right now, I just don’t have it in me,” Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked Judge Samuel Cappas to accept the plea. Defense lawyer Cipriano Rodriguez said Simms was a typical defendant, since drugs fueled his crime. His father died when he was 13.

Read more:

chicagotribune

