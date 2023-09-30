Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tents

As Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport. Maria Daniela Sanchez Valera, 26, who passed through Panama’s dangerous, jungle-cladwith her 2-year-old daughter, arrived at O'Hare days ago. She fled her native Venezuela five years ago for Peru, where her daughter was born.

After her daughter’s father was killed, she left.

“We come here with the intention of working, not with the intention of being given everything,” she said. A recent Biden Administrationto offer temporary legal status status, and the ability to work, to Venezuelans doesn't apply to her because she arrived after the deadline.

She tries to keep the toddler entertained with walks around the terminal. On a recent day, a staff member told Valera to make her daughter stop running or else they would be kicked out. The company, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, said employees treat new arrivals with respect and it would investigate further. headtopics.com

Valera said she wanted to take a train from the airport, but she didn’t have the roughly $5 subway fare. “There are many people who have been able to get out and they say that in the garbage dumps you can get good clothes for the children,” she added.

