Up to 500 migrants have been living in O’Hare temporarily.As more migrants arrived, the city’s existing services were strained.

At least 7.3 million have left, with many risking an often-harrowing route to the United States.

The company, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, said employees treat new arrivals with respect and it would investigate further.

Officials struggled to find longer-term housing solutions while saying the city needed more help from the state and federal governments. Brandon Johnson took office in May and has proposed tents.

Many migrants are from Venezuela, where a political, social and economic crisis in the past decade has pushed millions of people into poverty.

At least 7.3 million have left, with many risking an often-harrowing route to the United States.

Volunteer Vianney Marzullo has expressed concerns about safety and public health issues at O’Hare for the migrants.Maria Daniela Sanchez Valera, 26, who passed through Panama’s dangerous, jungle-clad Darien Gap with her 2-year-old daughter, arrived at O’Hare days ago.

She fled her native Venezuela five years ago for Peru, where her daughter was born. After her daughter’s father was killed, she left.

“We come here with the intention of working, not with the intention of being given everything,” she said.doesn’t apply to her because she arrived after the deadline.

She tries to keep the toddler entertained with walks around the terminal.

The company Favorite Healthcare Staffing was hired to monitor the movement of the migrants.On a recent day, a staff member told Valera to make her daughter stop running or else they would be kicked out.

The company, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, said employees treat new arrivals with respect and it would investigate further.

Valera said she wanted to take a train from the airport, but she didn’t have the roughly $5 subway fare.

“There are many people who have been able to get out and they say that in the garbage dumps you can get good clothes for the children,” she added.

Chicago is planning on setting up winterized tents for migrant shelters.Chicago began using the city’s two international airports as temporary shelters as the number of migrants arriving by plane increased.

Nearly 3,000 people who have arrived by plane since June have sought shelter.

A handful live at Midway International Airport. When they need clothes or services, they walk 2 miles (3 kilometers) to a police station, volunteers say.

At O’Hare, migrants have spread out beyond the curtain for more space, sleeping along windows. Travelers wheeling suitcases and airline staff catching buses whiz by, some stopping to take pictures.

The migrants typically spend several weeks at O’Hare before being moved to police stations or shelters.Chicago officials acknowledge using O’Hare isn’t ideal, but say there aren’t other options with a crisis they inherited.

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, first deputy chief of staff, said Chicago is slowly building capacity to house people. The city has added 15 shelters since May and resettled about 3,000 people.

They serve 190,000 meals weekly and partner with groups for medical care, but still rely heavily on volunteers to fill gaps.“Is it perfect? No. But what we have done is stood in our values to ensure that we live up to operationalizing a sanctuary city,” she said. “We will continue to work on it, but we are holding the line.”At Boston’s Logan International Airport, migrants who arrive overnight are given cots for a few hours before being sent elsewhere.

Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said Logan “is not the appropriate place” to stay.

When reports of a possible federal plan to use the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey as a shelter surfaced recently, elected officials blasted the idea.

“It is such a preposterous solution to the problems we have,” said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Who is going to secure these people? Who is going to feed them? Who is going to educate them? We really don’t have any infrastructure to take care of them.”

Jhonatan Gelvez, a 21-year-old from Colombia, didn’t plan to stay at O’Hare long, as he has a friend in Chicago.

Jhonatan Gelvez, a 21-year-old from Colombia, is planning on moving in with a friend in Chicago after leaving O’Hare.He teared up when he talked of being separated from his fiancé en route to the U.S. Among his few belongings was a silver, anchor-shaped necklace she gave him.

“Just by arriving here I feel peace,” he said. “It is a country with many opportunities. … I am very grateful.”

Yoli Cordova, 42, arrived at O’Hare days ago. She left Venezuela because she was discriminated against for her sexual orientation.

She cried as she expressed relief at leaving but remained worried about her daughters in Venezuela.

“I don’t know if they’re going to help me here,” Cordova said. “I really don’t know what to do, where to go.”