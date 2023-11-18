Chicago Hope Academy Football Team Overcomes Adversity

The turning point for Chicago Hope Academy’s football team this season came when four players were kept out of a game for misbehavior. That game was the tiny school’s only loss of the season. On Saturday, Hope Academy will play in the Class 1A semifinals, one step from the state title game. More importantly, coaches say, the players are learning to become responsible men and brothers. “One mistake at a company can get you fired,” head coach Chris Mallette said.

“One mistake, even though you didn’t mean to harm your family, can tear your family apart. Either you sacrifice the team for yourself, or you sacrifice yourself for the team. That will carry over prayerfully for these guys to their marriages, their families, their communities, and some of them to the armed services.” With 290 students, Hope plays in the smallest division in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). It is one of only two Chicago teams left in the playoffs, along with Mount Carmel in Class 7A. If Hope wins, it’s believed it will be the first West Side school to win the state title





