Chicago Fire Season 12 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

Fans of the series are looking forward to the release date of Chicago Fire season 12. Here's everything we know so far. Here’s all the Chicago Fire Season 12 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

While Season 12 of Chicago Fire has been renewed, it will still take some time before fans can witness their favorite characters return to the TV screens. The show has enjoyed 11 seasons on air, so it is natural that viewers have been yearning for a 12th season. However, there has been no official release date for the same.

Chicago Fire Season 12 was originally in the NBC’s Fall schedule. However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have led the network to significantly alter the Fall lineup, and remove many shows, including this one.

There’s hope to watch the new season of Chicago Fire sooner than later. Recently, the Writers Guild signed awith the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end the strikes after five months. If the agreement stands in place, viewers can witness Chicago Fire 12 and many other NBC shows sometime in 2024.

is highly anticipated, owing to the success and popularity of the first 11 seasons. The long-running firefighter drama series, which debuted in 2012, follows the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics working in Chicago Firehouse 51. The series has provided both tense and heartwarming moments as the characters deal with fire-related emergencies across the city.

There’s hope to watch the new season of Chicago Fire sooner than later. Recently, the Writers Guild signed awith the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end the strikes after five months. If the agreement stands in place, viewers can witness Chicago Fire 12 and many other NBC shows sometime in 2024. Only time will tell when the series returns next year, but it should tentatively release in early 2024 as it was already supposed to be released in Fall 2023.

This date is an estimation based on the information we have at the time of this writing.

Although an official cast list for Season 12 hasn’t been announced yet, many are speculated to return, including David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd, and others.Chicago Fire is anticipated to come out on NBC sometime in 2024 if the strikes are resolved.“An edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. For the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, no occupation is more stressful or dangerous, yet so rewarding and exhilarating. These courageous men and women are among the elite who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way and whose actions make the difference between life and death.”