The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Mora’s second-half goal lifts Timbers to 3-3 draw with Galaxy The Fire are 4-9-10 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 35 goals led by Kei Kamara with five. Miami is 7-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 4-9 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 3-2. TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has nine goals and two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has scored three goals over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game. headtopics.com

Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Read more:

AP »

The Messi Effect: Chicago Fire to play inter Miami at Soldier FieldHave you heard of the Messi Effect?

Johnson pledges support for disabled community during National Disability Employment Awareness MonthChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking to help the disabled community in Chicago.

Target store in downtown Chicago reopening after fireThe store located at State and Madison in the Loop is expected to reopen Sunday morning.

Chicago shooting: Man, 32, wounded after gunman in car opens fireA man was shot in the buttocks in West Pullman Sunday night.

3 shot after two gunmen fire shots into crowd at car show in East ChicagoThree people were shot at a car show in East Chicago, Indiana Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Fire, Red Stars both post 1-0 winsChris Brady made two saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season and the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Arango, MacMath help Real Salt Lake end long skid against LAFC with 1-0 victory

Mora’s second-half goal lifts Timbers to 3-3 draw with Galaxy

The Fire are 4-9-10 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 35 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Miami is 7-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 4-9 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has nine goals and two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).