'Chicago Fire' Cast and Character Guide

Quick Links Now renewed for a twelfth season, the hit NBC drama Chicago Fire's success and ability to tell relatable, heartwarming, and often heartbreaking stories puts it on par with the long-running Grey's Anatomy. Adding to the show's lasting power is the NBC Chicago universe that surrounds it, with a television lineup that includes crossovers between characters, locations, and storylines in a way that mirrors the Marvel universe.
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide In charge of Squad 3 is Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). He is third in command to Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and best friends with Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). He begins dating fellow firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in Season 4 of the series, and the two get married in Season 10. While Kelly's future with the show is unclear, he has become a fan-favorite in the series.
Jesse Spencer is an actor from Melbourne, Australia, originally known for his role as Dr. Robert Chase throughout all eight seasons of the hit Fox drama House. He also had a very long run on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, appearing on the show from 1994 all the way up to 2022. headtopics.com
Eamonn Walker has had quite an extensive career in film and television, his first credit dating back to 1985. Walker has been in forty-five television shows and seventeen films, most notably Unbreakable, Tears of the Sun, and the show Oz, where he appeared in all six seasons.
Miranda Rae Mayo is another member of the Chicago Fire who has appeared in many other dramatic roles. Her resume includes a recurring role on the hit ABC series Pretty Little Liars, as well as roles in Days of Our Lives, True Detective, and Blood and Oil. headtopics.com
Like other Chicago Fire alum, Stolte has appeared in ER, with other credits including Prison Break, the 2010 remake of Nightmare on Elm Street, and Mr. 3000. David Eigenberg is undoubtedly best known for his role as Steve Brady in Sex and the City and the show's revamp, And Just Like That... where he became a big fan favorite within the Sex and the City zeitgeist. Eigenberg is another Chicago Fire actor to find lots of success in the drama genre, appearing in shows like ER, Monk, NCIS, CSI, Criminal Minds, and Justified.