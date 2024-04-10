Chicago Faces Surge in Measles Cases in Migrant Shelters

Chicago has been slammed with nearly as many cases of measles in its migrant shelters this year than the whole country had in 2023. According to city officials, 33 cases of measles are migrant children up to the age of four, seven are from five to 17 years of age, 16 are adults between the ages of 18 and 24, and one is over 50 years of age.
Health officials also say that some residents may have been exposed to the disease on city mass transit bus and train lines, as well as various stores, clinics, and schools. These 57 cases, mostly among the illegal border crossers being sheltered in Chicago’s migrant housing, rivals the number of measles cases reported in the entire country for 2023. Last year only 58 cases were seen in the whole of the U.S. However, there were 121 cases listed in 2022, according to But this year, the outbreak has exploded. As the report notes, “As of Feb. 29, a total of 41 measles cases were reported in 16 U.S. states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.”since the year 2000, meaning it does not present a meaningful threat across the country and is generally seen only when someone brings the disease in from outside the country, according to the Centers for Disease Contro
