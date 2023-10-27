Chicago defends renewing $40M contract with Favorite Healthcare Staffing to staff migrant shelters

Over the past month, a series of NBC 5 Investigates’ reports exposed how the Kansas-based company has been paid more than $56 million within the past yearNBC 5 Investigates was first to report the news of the new agreement on Wednesday.within the past year and has routinely billed the city at 84 hours a week – including overtime – for most of its employees who worked at migrant shelters spread across Chicago.

Our review of previous invoices found that during one week, Favorite billed the city for as much as $580,000 for one shelter, the Inn of Chicago, the city’s largest shelter that houses more than 1,500 migrants.

If the company continues to bill at similar rates of 84 hours per week for each worker, it could lead to Chicago taxpayers having to shoulder six-figure annual pay rates for each of the workers, running between $220,000 to $850,000 per worker – even with the newly reduced pay rates.

“If we were to kill this contract, who would staff these spaces? We would get slammed and critiqued on that. And so we are being responsible while trying to come up with new ways to be responsive and also sensitive to the fact that the city of Chicago is paying for this, and all of this is falling on the shoulders of Chicago,” Pacione-Zayas said.

She told reporters that the city had received 21 proposals from nine different agencies to staff as many as 11 of the shelter sites. Even if all 11 are eventually staffed by local providers, that could still potentially leave Favorite to operate the remaining majority -- if not all the sites. headtopics.com

When asked if she saw a future without Favorite being involved, Pacione-Zayas said it’s unclear and likely won’t be fully understood until the local applicants are vetted and the city can determine if it could eventually be able to “disengage with Favorite.”

