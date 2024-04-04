Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Game at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs base runner Miles Mastrobuoni (20) slides in safely at home plate as Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings is unable to make a play in time on the go-ahead single by Seiya Suzuki in the 8th inning of a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)Photos from the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Wrigley Field grounds crew takes the tarp off the field before a scheduled game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune) Skyler Heys, Tricia Severin and Rhiannon Severin, all of Vancouver, Washington, wait in their seats in cold and wet conditions before a scheduled game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, April 3, 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Cubs hosting Colorado Rockies for Home OpenerThe 2024 Major League Baseball season is getting into full swing and the Cubs return to the North Side Monday for their home opener.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Shota Imanaga’s stellar MLB debut fuels Chicago Cubs’ 5-0 win over Colorado RockiesShota Imanaga carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his MLB debut Monday, striking out nine as the Chicago Cubs shut down the Colorado Rockies in a 5-0 victory.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago Cubs Win Home Opener Against Colorado RockiesThe Chicago Cubs defeat the Colorado Rockies in their home opener game at Wrigley Field. Christopher Morel's single and two Rockies errors lead to three Cubs runs in the sixth inning. The Cubs players and fans celebrate the win.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Rockies vs Cubs Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Rodgers in for Rough NightMLB picks, predictions, and odds for Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs on April 3. MLB predictions and free picks for Rockies-Cubs.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa leaves door open to mend relationship with the CubsIn an interview, Sammy Sosa, who deemed himself a mature man in 2024, left the door open to mend the relationship with the Cubs organization.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Imanaga stars in MLB debut as Cubs beat Rockies 5-0 in home openerImanaga stars in MLB debut as Cubs beat Rockies 5-0 in home opener

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »