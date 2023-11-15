Chicago Cubs Fire Manager David Ross, Replace Him with Craig Counsell

Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer shocked Cubs fans when he flew out to Florida to inform beloved manager David Ross that he had been fired. He was being replaced by Craig Counsell, former manager of the Cubs’ division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers. Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon and Cody Bellinger were some of the big names that Hoyer acquired during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.

Adding Bellinger would rectify the center field situation, pairing Swanson with Nico Hoerner would make for the best defensive middle infield in the league, and adding Taillon would help solidify the rotation for Ross’ 2023 Chicago Cubs. Even with the many players the Cubs had acquired, baseball statistics site FanGraphs projected them to finish third place with a 78-84 record. A couple of the reasons for the low projections was that the Cubs were still missing an “impact” bat and lacked pitching. But they had their impact bat in Bellinger, who was projected a .230/.309/.406 slash line. The pitching they lacked was a potential ace in Justin Steele, who was projected to pitch in only 104 innings with a 3.70 ER

