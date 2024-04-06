Seiya Suzuki had three RBIs and Michael Busch homered against his former team, helping the Chicago Cubs beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 on Friday. Dansby Swanson also connected as Chicago earned its fifth consecutive win after dropping its first two games of the season. Ian Happ added a key two-run triple on a windy, sun-splashed afternoon, and Nick Madrigal had two hits. 'It's a really good start offensively for us,' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

'Just the at-bats throughout the lineup, that's going to produce runs. Just tough at-bats, and it's certainly something that's fun to watch.' Suzuki got the better of Ohtani in the opener of a weekend series that features four of the majors' best Japanese players. Ohtani hit a two-run homer in his first career game at Wrigley Field, but Suzuki lined a two-run double during Chicago's five-run second inning and lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixt

Chicago Cubs Los Angeles Dodgers Seiya Suzuki Michael Busch Shohei Ohtani Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Cubs Defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 with Suzuki's Three RBIsSeiya Suzuki had three RBIs and Michael Busch homered against his former team, helping the Chicago Cubs beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 on Friday.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Chicago Cubs hold off Los Angeles Dodgers for 9-7 winChicago Cubs hold off Los Angeles Dodgers for 9-7 win

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Cubs Beat Los Angeles Dodgers in Series OpenerThe Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a home run in the second inning, and catcher Yan Gomes had a single in the sixth inning. Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay delivered a strong performance, and second baseman Nico Hoerner reached third base in the sixth inning.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa leaves door open to mend relationship with the CubsIn an interview, Sammy Sosa, who deemed himself a mature man in 2024, left the door open to mend the relationship with the Cubs organization.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Game at Wrigley FieldChicago Cubs base runner Miles Mastrobuoni (20) slides in safely at home plate as Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings is unable to make a play in time on the go-ahead single by Seiya Suzuki in the 8th inning of a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Photos from the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The Wrigley Field grounds crew takes the tarp off the field before a scheduled game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Skyler Heys, Tricia Severin and Rhiannon Severin, all of Vancouver, Washington, wait in their seats in cold and wet conditions before a scheduled game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »