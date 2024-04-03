Chicago Chefs and Restaurant Named Finalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

Three Chicago chefs and one Chicago restaurant have been selected as finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards. The winners will be announced at the annual James Beard Foundation Awards, held in June in Chicago. The nominees include Anna Posey of Elske for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, Lula Café for Outstanding Hospitality, and Sujan Sarkar of Indienne and Jenner Tomaska of Esmé for Best Chef: Great Lakes Region.

Lula Cafe is also featured in Chicago's 2023 Michelin Guide as a 'Bib Gourmand' pick

