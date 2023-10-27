Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu receives NBA’s Bob Lanier award for community involvement

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was recognized for his dedication to helping children in Chicago with the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. The announcement was made in part by several students he’s working to help at his former elementary school, Beasley Academic Center. Dosunmu partnered with the school to offer Bulls tickets to every student who makes the honor roll this year.

The NBA recognizes eight players each year through the Community Assist program with seven monthly awards and one offseason award. Dosunmu was recognized for his work over the summer through the Ayo Dos Foundation, which aims to create safe third spaces for children in Chicago. He partnered with Black Kids Predict and Beyond the Ball to host basketball clinics for 180 local children this summer, donating $5,000 grant donations to both Beyond the Ball and Urban Male Network.

