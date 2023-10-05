Chicago braces for buses carrying up to 1,250 migrants daily: 'an untenable situation'

Biden admin says it will start shipping illegal Venezuela migrants back to homelandThe deluge has caused huge problems and prompted backlash from residents in the city, which long ago ran out of shelter space and has been allowing asylum seekers to sleep in O’Hare Airport and police stations across the city.

“The humanitarian crisis is overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population. Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government.

About 9,800 migrants are currently living in the city’s shelters, while more than 3,000 more await placement. Terminals in O’Hare and Midway airports have been set aside for hundreds of migrants to hunker down on blankets, carboard boxes, and carpeted floors while they wait for more permanent housing. headtopics.com

The $29.4 million project was met with raised eyebrows however, as the construction contract was signed with the same security firm tasked with busing the migrants in — GardaWorld Federal Services.

“The fact that we’re spending $29 million on a tent city solution that probably won’t even function in subzero weather, Chicago style, is just amazing to me,” he said. One Tuesday, members of the Galewood neighborhood staged a protest against plans to erect a shelter in the Amundsen Fieldhouse, arguing it would displace programming for kids and teens the community has come to depend on.“You want to take the little scraps of resources we have and put us at the bottom of the barrel? That’s not fair. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

San Diego Humane Society pushes for answers on 250 missing animals as Arizona counterpart suspends leadersIt's been nearly two months since the San Diego nonprofit transferred 318 small animals to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson; over 250 remain unaccounted for

Texas Fashion Industry AwardsTexas Fashion Industry Awards Texas Fashion Industry Awards are an annual event hosted by the Texas Fashion Industry Initiative, a non-profit organization (501c3) dedicated to the growth and development of fashion in Texas. TFIA serves as the big finale to Texas Fashion week™, the Texas Fashion Industry Awards is known as the premier red carpet event of the year and recognizes the best in our local fashion industry, acknowledges our Texas colleagues & celebrates all of their achievements.

Vintage Chicago Tribune: Worst Chicago pro sports teamsVintage Chicago Tribune offers a look back at events, places and people involved in shaping Chicago’s past, present and future, in ways both small and big.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

West Texas A&M University receives $20 million gift for new institute to promote ‘Texas Panhandle values’University leaders say the new Hill Institute will promote values like family life, the free and open exercise of faith, and rugged individualism.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to visit southern border as 22 more migrant buses arriveTensions over Chicago's migrant crisis continue to rise following a City Council meeting, as 22 more buses of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in the city on\u2026