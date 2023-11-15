Chicago Board of Ethics Finds Insufficient Evidence of Ethics Violation by Former Mayor Lightfoot

The Chicago Board of Ethics found insufficient evidence Monday to prove former Mayor Lori Lightfoot violated the city’s ethics code when her campaign sent scores of emails to public employees during her bid for reelection. Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg had accused Lightfoot of an ethics violation related to fundraising emails sent to public workers.

Earlier this year, the Board of Ethics found probable cause that a violation occurred, but it dismissed the charges after meeting with Lightfoot attorney Michael Dorf. Dorf said in a statement there was “abundant evidence that neither Mayor Lightfoot nor anyone at her campaign intentionally targeted government email addresses for fundraising appeals.” “The Lightfoot campaign conducted thorough due diligence to ensure that those who subscribed to fundraising solicitations did not use government email addresses. Mayor Lightfoot, like most major candidates involved in large-scale campaigns, was never involved in personally monitoring email list subscribers, or in any other facet of email fundraising,” Dorf sai

