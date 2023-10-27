Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights FREE LIVE STREAM (10/27/23): Watch Connor Bedard online

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) handles the puck between the Boston Bruins defense of Trent Frederic (11), Charlie Coyle (13) and Brandon Carlo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Chicago.

Vegas, which already has the best start for a reigning champ with seven consecutive victories, is the closest to tying the record for the longest winning streak to start a season: 10, by the 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres.

“We’ve got talent, for one,” coach Bruce Cassidy said, when asked about the undefeated start. “We have different guys that can help you win. That’s probably the simplest answer. We’ve got a lot of good players that can hurt you offensively.” headtopics.com

“You’re starting to see us become a heavy, grinding team, which I think is what we’re going to have to be,” Montgomery said after the Bruins won their first six games for the second time in franchise history and first since 1937-38.

“We are fortunate to be 6-0,” coach Jared Bednar said. “The guys realize that. We are still trying to improve.”

