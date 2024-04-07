Chicago Blackhawks end Dallas' win streak at 8 games

Connor Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Seth Jones scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped Dallas' franchise-record win streak at eight games with a 3-2 victory over the Stars on Saturday. Petr Mrazek made 42 saves for last-place Chicago, which improved to 8-6-0 in its last 14 games. The 32-year-old Czech goalie was the big difference in his career-high 50th start.

'Petr was solid all night for us and obviously we have to credit him to keep us in that game and let ourselves find it,' coach Luke Richardson said. Mrazek is nearing the end of a resurgent season, and he acknowledged being taxed by Dallas' attack. 'I needed that break between the second and third period,' Mrazek said. 'I think they were coming hard.' Roope Hintz scored his 29th goal for Dallas, which dropped to 13-3-0 in its last 16 contests. Jamie Benn scored with 4:23 left, giving the Stars eight 20-goal scorers for the first time

Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars Win Streak Victory Petr Mrazek Saves Roope Hintz Jamie Benn

