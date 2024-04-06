Chicago Blackhawks end Dallas Stars' win streak at eight games

Connor Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Seth Jones scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped Dallas' franchise-record win streak at eight games with a 3-2 victory over the Stars on Saturday. Petr Mrazek made 42 saves for last-place Chicago, which improved to 8-6-0 in its last 14 games. Roope Hintz scored his 29th goal for Central Division-leading Dallas, which dropped to 13-3-0 in its last 16 contests.

Jamie Benn scored with 4:23 left, giving the Stars eight 20-goal scorers for the first time. At 48-20-9 and 105 points, the Stars are three points ahead of second-place Colorado. The Stars and Avalanche meet in Denver on Sunday in what Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said was 'our biggest game of the year' before Saturday's loss. Dallas and Colorado have five games remaining. Bedard leads NHL rookies with 22 goals and 59 points in 62 games. Athanasiou's goal was his first in 22 games this season after missing four months with a groin injury

