Chicago Bears Q&A: Could on-field struggles affect stadium bid?

Could the Chicago Bears' continued woes on the field have an impact on the team's bid for a new stadium? Brad Biggs answers your questions weekly. I get it. Fans are fired up about the slow start and want to see the team react with similar disdain and make a move.

Firing a coach in the first four or five weeks of the season would be a sign the organization is rudderless, especially in this instance with one coordinator already. Answering the question of what’s next is what really stalls this conversation.

How can Matt Eberflus claim the Bears are “close” after a humbling 41-10 loss to the Chiefs and an 0-3 start? I am genuinely puzzled.replied with a broader response“I think we’re real close. I really do,” he said. “I know a lot of people say it’s a far way away. I don’t believe that. I think we’re close. I think it’s more about the details of the individual person. If we just keep doing that right, right things are going to happen.”Bears coach Matt Eberflus walks off the field after a loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 24, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.Eberflus referenced the 2018 Indianapolis Colts, whom he was a part of. That team started 1-5 before going on a tear and winning nine of its final 10 games to finish 10-6.

Has there been any indicators that the Bears are willing to fire a head coach midseason?There are no indications of what was a question on the minds of many mailbag contributors this week. We need to take this another step, though. Fire Matt Eberflus and then do what? Defensive coordinator Alan Williams already left the building, leaving Eberflus to run the defense. If Eberflus goes, then what do you do? Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has his hands full. That would leave perhaps special teams coordinator Richard Hightower to pull double duty. But what in the world would the Bears do for supervision of the defense?

But what else do you expect Eberflus to say? “We stink”? He’s at a point where it doesn’t matter if what he says resonates with the media or the fan base. He desperately needs what he says to connect with the players. The Bears are in the middle of adversity — general manager Ryan Poles used that very word last week. They cannot afford for the coach to lose the locker room. So everything Eberflus does has to be with the goal of maintaining buy-in from a young roster and coaxing improvement out of the players.

If it sounds hard to believe, it probably is, but Eberflus has to continue attempting to push the right buttons and maintain a consistent approach with his players. Perhaps that isn’t the answer you’re seeking, but I’m trying to frame this from his point of view and assess what his goals have to be at this time.

If this team continues its tailspin, do you foresee Ryan Poles trading anyone on an expiring contract? Darnell Mooney and Jaylon Johnson come to mind.If the Bears continue to struggle, I am sure phone lines will be open at Halas Hall. I don’t think Poles would get a whole lot in return for players on expiring contracts, but you never know what kind of position another team could be in because of injuries. Johnson left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with what the team said was a hamstring injury. Nose tackle Andrew Billings could be of interest to a team in need of a run stuffer. He’s on a one-year contract. It’s hard to envision any real sell-off. ]

Where does this season rank on the dysfunctional scale? Is it behind the Dave McGinnis hiring debacle?

I can’t recall a more embarrassing moment than the McGinnis situation in January 1999, when the team scheduled a news conference to announce his hiring as the replacement for Dave Wannstedt as head coach. The Bears had not agreed to a contract with McGinnis, a linebackers coach for the team from 1986 through 1995, and he wound up removing himself from consideration for the role. It doesn’t get messier than that.

In the midst of a 13-game losing streak and on the heels of Alan Williams’ exit last week, there is a dark cloud over Halas Hall, but this doesn’t come close to the level of dysfunction the team displayed attempting to hire McGinnis. There’s one way for the Bears to change the tone and that’s to start playing more competitively. They have to keep the focus on the field and see if a softer portion of the schedule that awaits them can lead to improved results.

For whatever reason Khalil Herbert doesn’t seem to be quite the same explosive runner he was last year. His production is off and he violated the “T” part of the HITS principle with a fumble against Kansas City. At the same time, Roschon Johnson has shown flashes that he may be an excellent running back on the rise. By leaving Herbert installed as RB1 in their by-committee pecking order, is that sending the wrong message to the team about accountability?Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) watches as the Chiefs recover his fumble in the second quarter Sept. 24, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium.Similar questions about the depth chart in the backfield have come in every week. Herbert has started all three games and has been in on 87 snaps (49%). Johnson has 74 snaps (42%), so the playing time has been divided pretty evenly. As I always say, playing time is a better indicator than who is starting or what the depth chart says. Yes, Herbert fumbled against the Chiefs. It didn’t appear to me that he was using poor or sloppy technique. Johnson has a dropped pass and looked a little uncomfortable as a pass catcher in the preseason.

I don’t think the team is sending the wrong message. Herbert has 93 yards (4.0 per carry) and Johnson has 90 (5.3). Herbert has had some explosive plays in the screen game. Both will continue to play a lot. Maybe Johnson will supplant Herbert as the lead back at some point, but we’re not talking about — not at this point anyway — why the team isn’t giving an elite back more playing time. That’s not a knock on Johnson either. He has run with conviction and looks like a solid fourth-round draft pick. It has been only three games. Let’s see how this shakes out.

No matter what happens, Ryan Poles isn’t going anywhere this year (at least), and it is highly unlikely Matt Eberflus is getting sacked midseason. Barring injury, Justin Fields is going to be playing the remaining 14 games. If we take those as givens, then what can be done to make the team at least competitive? That has to be the first step, right? What can be done just to play competitive football? There’s not going to be any trades or upgrades with free agents off the street coming through the doors of Halas Hall. Respectfully dismayed.Advertisement

The Bears need to break through at some point, and the young roster needs to begin experiencing some success. If the Bears are nearing the conclusion that Fields is not the long-term answer at quarterback — and everything we have seen would indicate it’s headed that way — one thought is to do whatever they can with him to play winning football. If that means he runs more, which could expose him to more contact, do it if it would help the offense extend drives and get in the end zone. What I’m saying is the Bears need to do anything possible to put every player on the field in position to have success.

Beyond that, what did we hear when Eberflus was hired and assembled his staff? They talked about having great teachers on the staff. That was a point Eberflus hammered home. It’s on the coaches to put the players in position to have success.