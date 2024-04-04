Chicago Bears Host USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Ahead of NFL Draft

Leading up to the NFL Draft later this month, the Chicago Bears hosted USC quarterback Caleb Williams at the team's facility this week. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner reportedly dined with Bears staff Tuesday night and conducted his visit at Halas Hall on Wednesday. The Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, seem poised to select Williams after trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

General manager Ryan Poles stated last week that Williams would be part of the team's initial top-30 visits during the first week of April, as teams can bring in up to 30 draft-eligible prospects for pre-draft visits. Other prospects slated to meet with Chicago, who own the No. 9 pick as well, include Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner and Washington receiver Rome Odunze. During Williams' Chicago visit, the Bears followed up on the time they spent with him before his USC pro day in Marc

Chicago Bears USC Quarterback Caleb Williams NFL Draft Pre-Draft Visits Heisman Trophy

