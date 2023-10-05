Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus dies at 80

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former Chicago Bear Dick Butkus is seen on the sideline during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

“His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be the celebrated one last time with his many fans,”Butkus in his career had over 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions, according to ESPN. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in the first year he was eligible which was in 1979.

He eventually was forced to retire at the age of 31 because of knee injuries. headtopics.com

