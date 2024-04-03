Chicago Bears Great Steve McMichael Hospitalized

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. He is undergoing tests and his family is asking for prayers. McMichael has previously battled pneumonia, urinary tract infection, staph infection, and sepsis.

He is currently fighting ALS, which has left him unable to speak or move. Despite his health struggles, McMichael will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2024. The Bears organization continues to support him and his wife during this challenging time.

