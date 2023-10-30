Chicago Bears can’t make it 2 wins in a row — again: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears could not seem to capture a spark or enough momentum to build a two-game winning streak, if you can call something as brief as two a “streak.” They fell behind early and there was no rally Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Blowout wins over the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders stood as evidence but the next step — the one that has been elusive — is putting together consecutive wins.

Especially if you’re sitting in the stands, that’s got to be hard. You’re not in the press box with a work area. “The interesting part of it from the NFL standpoint is you would think, OK, you passed the rule and you’ve got the speaker in the helmet for defense. It’s just going to go away. No, teams were still signaling for quite a while. Not everyone, but you would randomly run into one. “Sometimes advancing can be boring ...

United States Headlines Read more: chicagotribune »

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBCIt's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Read more ⮕

Chicago Bears, rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent take on the Chargers in primetime matchupTyson Bagent generated plenty of headlines in leading the Chicago Bears to a victory in his first NFL start. He will make his second start against the Chargers Sunday night. Read more ⮕

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBCIt's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Read more ⮕

Justin Herbert, Chargers live updates vs. Chicago BearsFollow along for updates before, during and after the game for the latest news on Chargers football. Read more ⮕

Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, start time and analysisJeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. Read more ⮕

Week 8 photos: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles ChargersPhotos of the Week 8 game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023. Read more ⮕