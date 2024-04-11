Chicago Area Towns Testing Above New EPA PFAS Standards in Drinking Water

Some towns in the Chicago area are testing above the new EPA PFAS , or forever chemicals , in drinking water standard, including Cary and Channahon. There is no safe level of forever chemicals in water, just like there's no safe level of lead in drinking water , but experts in Illinois say this new federal rule is a crucial step to reduce these dangerous chemicals that can severely impact health.

"This is a set of chemicals that has been used in cookware, fire retardant foam, all kinds of things that permeate our society," said Howard Learner, president of the Environmental Law and Policy Center. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances from garbage and pollution, don't break down in the environment, and can cause cancers and other major health issues. "There are a lot of communities in Illinois where, unfortunately, there's too much PFAS contamination in the drinking water supply," Learner said. "We're starting with this six, because with this six we have the best science and data to design these health standards," an EPA administrator said. "So what EPA is doing is we're measuring twice, and we're cutting once. This is the first of six, and we're going to continue until we get to all of them." On Wednesday, the EPA announced new guidelines for acceptable levels of PFAS in water systems and a billion dollars of investment to help communities monitor and reduce those chemicals over the next five years

